In the past day, Russian invaders hit 14 towns and villages in Donetsk region. The attacks again caused civilian casualties.

According to the local police, Russians targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Udachne, Kurakhivka, Bohoiavlenka, Ivanopillia, Karlivka, Lastochkyne and Privillia.

The enemy launched 24 fire attacks with the use of FAB-250 aerial bombs, missiles, multiple launch rockets systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 29 civilian objects, including residential houses, agricultural and industrial facilities.

Civilian casualties were reported in Udachne and Chasiv Yar. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1539 civilian residents have been killed and 3620 wounded in the region. these figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.