During the past day, Russian invaders hit with artillery and air strikes 10 towns in Donetsk region.

Region police inform that the strikes targeted 9 civilian objects, including residential buildings, a sports facility and industrial objects.

The enemy used cruise missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks and mortars.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 84 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,286 civilians have been killed and 2,805 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.