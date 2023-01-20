Within the last 24 hours, Russian invaders hit 18 towns in Donetsk region, damaging 22 civilian objects.

As reported by local police, Russian troops hit Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Bilozerske, Lyman, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Selydove, Velyka Novosilka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Vremivka, Maksymilianivka, Neskuchne, Karlivka, Novosilka, Ivanivske, Shevchenko and Lastochkyne.

Russian army used S-300 missiles, Grad and Smerch rocket launchers, artillery and tanks targeting civilian infrastructure.

The enemy strikes damaged 22 civilian objects, including residential houses, a school and industrial facilities.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 119 people moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,313 civilian residents have been killed and 2,866 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.