During the past day, Russian troops shelled 17 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

National police reported damage to 26 objects of civilian infrastructure after the enemy attacks.

Russian strikes targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Pivnichne, Yampil, Ivanopillia, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Orlivka, Novokalynove, Pervomaiske, Bohoyavlenka, Paraskoviivka, and Karlivka.

The invaders hit civilian infrastructure with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars.

The strikes caused damage to 26 civilian objects, including residential houses, a kindergarten and economic buildings.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 112 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,326 civilian residents have been killed and 2,905 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.