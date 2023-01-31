Russian troops continue constant air and artillery strikes targeting the civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

Local police inform that within the last 24 hours the enemy attacked 10 towns and villages of the region.

The invaders hit the towns of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka and Solovyove.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks and mortars damaging 14 civilian objects, including 11 residential houses and industrial facilities.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 119 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,335 civilians have been killed and 2,933 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.