During the past day, Russian troops hit 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

Local police inform that the strikes destroyed and damaged 24 civilian objects in the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Myrnohrad, Hirnyk, Pivnichne, Privillia, Ivanivske, Paraskoviivka, Rozlyv, and Pleshchiivka.

To hit civilian objects, Russia aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The strikes caused damage to apartment buildings, industrial facilities, warehouses and other objects.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 200 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,352 civilians have been killed and 3,000 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.