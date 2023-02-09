Russian invaders continue constant air and artillery attacks in Donetsk region.

Over the past day, Russian troops hit 17 towns and villages, as reported by the local police.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 27 civilian objects in the towns of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Novoeconomichne, New York, Bahatyr, Karlivka, Ivanopillia, Nelipivka, Pleshchiivka, Novoselydivka, and Semenivka.

Among the targeted objects, there are apartment and administrative buildings, farmhouses, a church, and electricity supply lines.

The enemy used S-300 missiles, rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars to hit civilian infrastructure.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 289 people moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

As stated by the local governor, 1,354 civilians have been killed and 3,009 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.