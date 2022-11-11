Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 9 towns in Donetsk region, national police report.

The strikes targeted residential areas, causing civilian casualties.

The police report damage to 15 residential houses, as Russians used multiple launch rocket systems.

Within the ongoing evacuation efforts, 176 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

According to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1,193 civilians have been killed and 2,583 wounded since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.