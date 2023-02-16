During the past days, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

Local police informed that the enemy hit 12 towns and villages in the region. Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Lyman and other settlements suffered attacks with the use of S-300 missiles, multiple launch rockets systems, artillery and mortars.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 29 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a school, administrative buildings and shops.

As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,367 civilians have been killed and 3,052 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.