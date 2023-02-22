Russia continues artillery and air strikes targeting the civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, in the past day, the enemy shelled 12 towns and villages in the region.

Using S-300 missiles, rocket launchers and heavy artillery, Russian troops hit the towns of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Karlivka, Antonivka, Lastochkyne, Berdychi, and Vesele

The strikes caused damage to residential houses and economic buildings.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,382 civilians in the region have been killed and 3,076 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.