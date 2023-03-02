Russia continues artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

In the past day, Russian troops hit 11 towns and villages in the region, damaging 13 civilian objects.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, New York, Zoriane, Lastochkyne, Netailove, Orlivka, Gsdysxyt and Tonenke.

The invaders used aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The strikes destroyed and damaged several apartment buildings, a school, a culture facility, shops and industrial enterprises.

Civilian casualties were reported in Bakhmut and Chasiv yar.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,392 civilians have been killed and 3,114 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.