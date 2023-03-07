Over the past day, Russian troops hit with air and artillery strikes 15 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the enemy attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, New York, Maksymilianivka, Lastochkyne, Kamianka, Shakhtarske, Karlivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, and Novokalynove.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 40 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a school, industrial facilities and other objects.

The enemy used aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars targeting civilian infrastructure.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,400 civilians have been killed and 3,138 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.