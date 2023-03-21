During the past day, Russian invaders hit with air and artillery strikes 13 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the region police, the enemy attacked Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Karlivka, Severne, Lastochkyne, Trudove, Novokalynove, Maksymilianivka, Orlivka and Tonenke.

Russians launched 38 fire attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure. The strikes destroyed and damaged 9 civilian objects, including apartment buildings.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,420 civilian residents have been killed and 3,244 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.