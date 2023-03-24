In the past day, Russian invaders hit 13 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, Russia hit Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Hirnyk, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Vremivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanovske, Berdychi and Severne.

Using aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, Russian troops destroyed and damaged 54 civilian objects, including 33 apartment buildings, hospitals and other facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1429 have been killed and 3258 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.