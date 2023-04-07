During the last 24 hours, Russian invaders shelled 8 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The enemy hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Velyka Novosilka, Yampil, Karlivka and Orlivka, the local police reported.

Russian troops launched 13 fire attacks with the use of S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The strikes damaged residential house and other civilian objects.

As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1459 civilian residents have been killed and 3360 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.