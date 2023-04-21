In the past day, Russian invaders hit 8 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Zarichne, New York, Ocheretyne and Netailove.

Russians launched 13 fire attacks with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and tanks.

The strikes hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure, destroying and damaging 17 houses.

The attacks again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1478 local civilians have been killed and 3415 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.