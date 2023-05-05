In the past day, Russian troops launched 40 fire attacks in Donetsk region.

The invaders targeted 21 towns and villages, causing civilian casualties and destruction of the civilian infrastructure.

According to the local police, Russians shelled Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Zarichne, Nelipivka, Orlivka, Shcherbynivka, Karlivka, Netailove, Vremivka, Mykolaivka, Ivanopillia, Stupochki, Lastochkyne, Khromove and Predtechyne.

With the use of combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russian troops destroyed and damaged 66 civilian objects, including 40 residential houses, educational and industrial facilities.

The enemy attacks again caused civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1491 civilian residents have been killed and 3474 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.