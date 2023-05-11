During the past day, Russian troops launched 23 fire attacks targeting civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

The enemy hit 13 towns and villages in the region. As stated by the local police, Russia attacked Avdiivka, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Shcherbynivka, New York, Novokalynove, Karlivka, Sokil and Bilokuzminivka.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 30 civilian objects, including 25 residential houses and other facilities. The invaders used combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The attacks again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1501 civilians have been killed and 3488 wounded in the region. These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.