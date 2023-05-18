Russian invaders continue air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, during the past day, Russians hit 17 towns and villages of the region.

The enemy strikes targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Nelipivka, Udachne, Varvarivka, Vremivka, Berdychi, Katerynivka, Umanske, Karlivka and Maiske.

With the use of aircraft, drones, rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russian troops hit 38 civilian objects, including 20 residential houses, industrial and railway facilities, electricity supply lines and other objects.

Russian attacks again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1521 civilian residents have been killed and 3543 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.