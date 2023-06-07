In the past day, Russian invaders launched 20 fire attacks hitting 10 settlements in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Zhelanne, Pivnichne, Vesele, Karlivka, Lastochkyne, Netailove and Torske.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 14 civilian objects, including 9 residential houses, a kindergarten, industrial and transport facilities.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1551 local residents have been killed and 3653 wounded, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.