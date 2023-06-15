In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery attacks on Donetsk region targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

The enemy shelled 16 towns and villages of the region causing civilian casualties.

The region police reported strikes on Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne, Nelipivka, New York, Yasnohirka, Vasiukivka, Vremivka, Leonidivka, Maksymivka, Markove, Novoukrainka, Pereizne and Shakhtarske.

Russians used missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The attacks destroyed and damaged 102 civilian objects, including 89 residential houses, industrial and agricultural facilities, a church, electricity and gas supply lines.

During the day, three civilian residents were killed and eight wounded in the region. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1562 civilians have been killed and 3692 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.