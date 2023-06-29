During the past day, Russian military shelled 11 towns and villages of Donetsk region targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

As reported by the local police, the invaders attacked Avdiivka, Zalizne, Krasnohorivka, Novohrodivka, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Shevchenko, Blahodatne, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka and Serebrianka.

With the use of aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 10 civilian objects, including 8 residential houses.

1 local civilian is reported killed and 2 wounded after Russian attacks.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1586 local residents have been killed and 3774 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.