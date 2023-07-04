In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

Russian fire attacks hit 10 towns and villages of the region.

According to the local police, the enemy attacked Avdiivka, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Bohoiavlenka, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Novoukrainka and Predtechyne.

Russians used aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The attacks destroyed and damaged 14 civilian objects, including 11 residential houses and industrial facilities.

During the day, one civilian resident was killed and one wounded in the region. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1593 civilians have been killed and 3794 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.