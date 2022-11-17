Within the last 24 hours, Russian troops 12 times hit the territory of Donetsk region with air and artillery strikes.

Region police report severe damage to the residential areas in Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

The enemy used Grad rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortar systems.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,213 region residents have been killed and 2,604 wounded.

Region authorities also continue evacuation efforts. During the day, 152 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.