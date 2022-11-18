During the day, Russian invaders shelled 6 towns in Donetsk region, local police inform.

The strikes damaged 20 civilian objects, including 16 residential houses, a kindergarten and a sport facility.

The enemy used Grad rocket systems and heavy artillery.

In ongoing evacuation efforts, 78 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,214 Donetsk residents have been killed and 2,608 wounded. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.