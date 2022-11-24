On Wednesday, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region.

National police report civilian casualties as Russia shelled 9 towns and villages in the region.

The strikes damaged at least 7 residential houses, a bakery and other civilian infrastructure.

With the ongoing evacuation efforts, 101 locals moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,221 civilians have been killed and 2,628 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.