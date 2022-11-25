Over the last day, Russian troops shelled 17 towns and villages in Donetsk region, wounding local civilians and destroying infrastructure.

Local police inform that the strikes damaged 15 civilian objects, 11 residential buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and a post office.

The enemy used aircraft, rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,223 civilians have been killed and 2,634 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.