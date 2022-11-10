Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 12 towns in Donetsk region, region police said in a statement Thursday.

Russian strikes damaged 27 civilian objects, including 21 residential houses, shops and economic facilities. Several locals were killed and wounded in Bakhmut.

It is reported that Russian troops used multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery againct residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The enemy also continued ground attacks in Bakhmut.

Continuing evacuation efforts, Ukrainian authorities helped 178 locals to move to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that 1,185 civilians have been killed and 2,578 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion.