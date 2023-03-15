Russian invaders continue air and artillery attacks targeting the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported artillery shelling in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts. Two civilian residents were killed and two wounded during the attacks.

In the town of Vovchansk, the strikes targeted a fire department and industrial facilities.

On Wednesday morning, the enemy hit Kharkiv with missiles. The strike damaged an apartment building and a facility for people with special needs.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties. The emergency services are working on the site.