During the past day, Russian troops continued artillery attacks targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported artillery strikes in Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Velykyi Burluk, Strilecha and Dvorichna.

Russians hit civilian infrastructure with multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks and mortars.

‘The enemy continues to terrorize civilian population and destroy civilian infrastructure’, the governor wrote.

The strikes damaged several apartment buildings and a fire department. Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

With the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in autumn, sappers destroyed 47 explosive devices left by the occupiers during their retreat.