In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery and air strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported Russian fire attacks in Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

The town of Bohoduhiv was hit a missile strike. The strike wounded a 62-year-old local civilian and damaged 13 residential houses.

The governor also reported artillery attacks in Dvorichna, Vovchansk, Strilecha and other towns and villages of the region. The attacks damaged civilian objects and industrial facilities.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in autumn, explosive technicians destroyed 116 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.