In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery attacks in Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov informed that the enemy shelled Kharkiv areas bordering the Russian Federation.

Russian strikes targeted Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv districts of the region. The governor reported a 65-year-old civilian woman wounded after the strikes in Kupiansk.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the areas liberated in autumn, explosive technicians destroyed 47 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.