In the past day, Russian troops continued air and artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehobov informs that the enemy attacked the territory of Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts with S-300 missiles, UAVs and heavy artillery.

Artillery shelling in the town of Kupiansk caused damage to a kindergarten and two apartment buildings.

Damage to the residential houses was also reported in the village of Tzyrkuny after a missile attack.

A school and farm facilities were damaged in the village of Ploske after a UAV attack.

The enemy also targeted the town of Vovchansk causing ruination to a kindergarten and three residential houses.