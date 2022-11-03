Russian invaders continue strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

At about 11 pm Wednesday, the enemy hit Kharkiv with three S-300 missiles damaging an economic facility, local governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram.

Also, during the past day, the invaders shelled the civilian population of the territories adjacent to the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation.

The governor reported strikes in Kupiansk, Vovchansk and other towns. ‘Residential buildings, public buildings were damaged, and fires broke out’, he wrote.

An 82-year-old woman was killed by the Russian strike in Kupiansk and four locals were wounded in Chuhuiv.