Russian invaders continue artillery and air strikes in Kharkiv region.

Today, the enemy hit the territories near Kupiansk and Chuhuiv, region governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

According to him, Russian military targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The governor also stressed the danger of landmines left by Russian troops in the de-occupied territories.

Only within the last 24 hours, two people have been wounded. One of them is a 61-year-old local resident and another is a supper engaged in de-mining.