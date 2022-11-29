During the day, Russian invaders continued artillery and rocket strikes in Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the enemy targeted Kupiansk and surrounding areas.

The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential houses, and caused fires.

The governor also once again stressed the danger of landmines left by Russian troops in the liberated areas. Only within the last 24 hours, sappers have destroyed 64 explosive devices in the region. Since September 44 thousand landmines have been found in the liberated territories.