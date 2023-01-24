Russian troops continue to attack the territory of Kharkiv region. The enemy targeted the towns of Kupiansk and Vovchansk, causing damage to residential buildings and wounding a local resident.

According to region governor Oleh Synehubov, Russian invaders hit Kupiansk with artillery, damaging residential houses and causing fires.

During the past day, the enemy conducted massive shelling of border areas in the Kupiansk, Chuhuyiv and Kharkiv districts.

In Vovchansk, Russian strikes damaged civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities.

In the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Russia targeted with missiles educational and cultural facilities.