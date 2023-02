On February 14, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

During the day, the enemy shelled 20 towns and villages, said governor Oleh Synehubov in a Telegram statement.

Russia used heavy artillery, tanks and mortars to hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

In the town of Kupiansk, Russian attacks damaged apartment buildings and private houses, and caused fires.

Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.