On February 20, Russian troops shelled more than 25 towns and villages in Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported damage to residential houses, an educational facility and sports center.

‘Late yesterday evening, as a result of a rocket attack in Kupiansk, a preschool education institution and a sports facility were damaged. Shelling was also recorded at night in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district’, the governor wrote.

Fortunately , the enemy strikes did not cause any casualties. The governor also reminded of the danger of landmines left by Russian occupiers during their retreat. Over the past day, sappers destroyed 37 explosive devices in the region.