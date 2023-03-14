In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery strikes targeting the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the enemy shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

In the town of Vovchansk, Russian attacks caused damage to 4 residential houses and a fire department.

In the village of Hrianykivka near Kupiansk, 2 local civilians were wounded after the Russian strikes.

Artillery fire was also reported in Dvorichna, Strilecha and other villages.