Russian troops continue the artillery shelling of Kharkiv and surrounding areas.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov informed on Telegram that the invaders targeted Kyivsky district in Kharkiv.

The strikes in the neighboring villages killed one and wounded two locals.

The Ukrainian forces are repelling the aggressors.

‘Critical infrastructure restoration is underway in Kharkiv and the region. In particular, emergency services work on de-mining and restoration of the gas pipeline’, the governor added.