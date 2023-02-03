On February 2, Russian invaders continued artillery shelling of the recently liberated Kherson areas.

During the day, Russia launched 65 artillery attacks killing 2 and wounding 9 local civilians, including a 5-year-old boy.

As reported by region administration, the enemy used heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tank targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

13 Russian strikes hit the city of Kherson damaging apartment buildings, a schools and a shipbuilding plant.