Russian troops continue artillery strikes targeting recently liberated areas of Kherson region.

During the past day, Russians launched 71 artillery attacks killing one and wounding four civilians, governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reports.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks and mortars.

The governor also reported damage to residential houses, a medical facility and a swimming pool.

Later, it was reported that Russian troops hit the town of Beryslav. The strike wounded five local civilians.