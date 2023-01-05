Russian invaders continue artillery strikes targeting recently liberated areas of Kherson region.

As reported by top president’s official Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Russian shelling destroyed a house in the town of Beryslav, killing the whole family of three including a 12-year-old boy.

Earlier, region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych stated on Telegram that Russians launched 41 artillery attacks within the past day, killing one and wounding three local civilians.

The invaders hit residential areas with heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and mortars.