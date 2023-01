Within the past day, Russian troops launched more than 80 artillery attacks targeting recently liberated areas of Kherson region.

Local governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported 4 people wounded.

According to him, the enemy used rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, tanks and UAVs targeting civilian objects.

The governor stated that Russia 83 times attacked the territory of the region.

26 strikes targeted the city of Kherson hitting critical infrastructure and residential areas.