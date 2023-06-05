Russian invaders continue air and artillery attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kherson region.

In the town of Beryslav, a machine-building plant was hit with air bombs. As reported by local authorities, the strike did not cause any casualties, but damaged industrial facilities.

Kherson city authorities stated that in the past day, Russians launched 6 fire attacks targeting different districts of the city.

2 civilian residents are reported wounded after the strikes.