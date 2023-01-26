Russian troops continue constant artillery strikes targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

Within the past day, the invaders launched more than 30 artillery attacks targeting several towns of the region.

Local governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported two civilians killed and five wounded after the Russian strikes.

He noted that Russians used missiles, heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The governor added that 5 strikes hit the city of Kherson causing damage to residential buildings.