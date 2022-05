Russian invaders continue constant airstrikes and artillery shelling in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai said on Telegram that in Popasna, the strikes destroyed 11 apartment blocks and objects of industrial infrastructure.

At least four civilians were wounded in Vrubivka and Novodruzhesk.

The aggressors also hit residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Hirska, Komyshuvakha and other towns.