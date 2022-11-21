On Monday, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy hit Huliaipole and surrounding villages. The strikes caused damage to 23 residential buildings and civilian infrastructure objects.

Russian rocket attacks again targeted Nikopol, Dnipro region. a 78-year-old local was wounded during the strike that hit residential areas.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops hit with S-300 the town of Shevchenkove, killing a local woman and wounding at least two people.

Russia continued ground and artillery attacks in Luhansk region. the enemy severely shells recently liberated villages.

Six artillery strikes were registered in Donetsk region. In Bakhmut, Russian military targeted a school and destroyed five residential buildings.