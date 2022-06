Russian invaders continue artillery shelling of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘North’ reports that on Sunday morning, explosions were heard near Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region. The information on casualties is being checked.

In Kharkiv, during the overnight shelling, Russians targeted a hospital and several residential buildings.

In Sumy region, Russian military opened mortar fire at the areas bordering Russia.